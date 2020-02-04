Services
Suring - Douglas S. Scholl, age 80 of Suring, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. Doug was born on April 26, 1939 to the late Sherman and Verona (Blue) Scholl in New London. In 1957, Doug graduated from Suring High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving until 1961. On September 2, 1967, Doug married Audrey Milhans in Gillett. Doug was a long time employee of Graetz Manufacturing. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Three Lakes. Doug also enjoyed grouse hunting.

Doug is survived by his wife, Audrey; two sons, Dan (Kellie) Scholl and Mark (Colleen) Scholl; 6 grandchildren, Jessica Meyer, Kelsey (Danny) Dohr, Garret (Rebecca) Carnahan, Logan Carnahan, Ren (Shirley) Scholl, and Emerald Scholl; 11 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bodane Blue

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home (116 South Krueger Street, Suring, WI 54174) from 9 am until the memorial service at 11 am with Pastor Michael Paholke officiating. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
