Douglas W. "Doug" Klimek
Green Bay - Douglas W. "Doug" Klimek, 81, joined his wife Rita in heaven on Thursday, November 12, 2020, surrounded by the love of his children and grandchildren. Doug fought a courageous 2-year battle with Parkinsonism and Lewy Body Dementia, unfortunately complications from Covid-19 ended his fight. He was born July 6, 1939, in Green Bay to Florian "Whitey" and Verna (Schoen) Klimek. He graduated from Premontre High School and received a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He also went on to get his Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Denver. Doug married the love of his life, Rita Reak on June 20, 1964, the couple was blessed with 48 years of marriage until Rita preceded him in death on April 4, 2013.
Doug was a devoted Area Administrator for the State of Wisconsin for 34 years in the Department of Health and Family Services. He was a proud father and grandfather who enjoyed celebrating the successes of his loved ones. Doug enjoyed refinishing antiques, listening to music, coaching little league, going to concerts, volunteering at St. Vincent DePaul and attending learning and retirement classes at UWGB. During retirement he enjoyed working at Play it Again Sports, wintering in Florida and enjoying family get togethers in Minnesota and California. He also enjoyed sports, from attending Packer Games to playing tennis, golf and his favorite sport, handball. Doug could be found most days at the YMCA competing in a game of handball and then enjoying a cold beer with the "handball guys" at the Pump Room on Monday or Thursday nights.
Doug is survived by his two children, Laurel (Kevin) Kiecker of MN and Jason (Serena) Klimek of CA; four grandchildren, Taylor and Alex Severn, Sloane and Quinn Klimek, two step grandchildren, Kara and Derek Kiecker, a brother, Thomas (Stacey) Klimek; a sister, Dawn Slugg; close friend and cousin, Wayne (Mary) Klimek; sister-in-law Mary Beth (Bill) Wheeler and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
In addition to his beloved wife, Doug was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law, Pat Slugg and Eugene Reak.
Doug's family would like to extend a special thank you to Hannah (Jake) Craanen for her care, support and compassion over the past several years.
In lieu of expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund is being established at both the Green Bay YMCA and Lewy Body Dementia Association.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop Drive. Saturday, November 21st at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Tom Reynebeau officiating. Due to Covid-19 the family is encouraging people to watch the service via live stream at www.gbres.org/live
.
A private entombment will be held at the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. To send online condolences, visit www.prokowall.com
.