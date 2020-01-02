|
|
Douglas Wayne Hart Sr.
Trout, Salmon and Bonefish around the world are swimming with less fear in their hearts after learning that the fly rod of Douglas Wayne Hart Sr. has finally been laid to rest. Doug died at age 80 on January 1st 2020, due to complications from Alzheimer's. Doug was a lifelong hunter, fisherman, father, business executive and Green Bay Packer. Doug had a zest for life, he enjoyed the outdoors, laughing, smiling, having a nip of Jack Daniels and being around family and friends.
Doug was born June 3rd, 1939 in Handley, Texas. Doug graduated from Handley High in 1957 and was a walk on try out for the Arlington State College football team where he obtained a scholarship and played out his college years. After failing to get picked up in the 1963 NFL draft, Doug received a call from the Green Bay Packers requesting he fly up for practice. Doug left Texas for Wisconsin (he had to ask someone on the plane to explain where Green Bay was). He played on the Taxi Squad during the 1963 season and was signed in 1964 where he played until 1971 having earned a World Championship title, two Super Bowl rings and a t-shirt proclaiming, "I survived the ice bowl!". Perhaps more profoundly he developed a sense of duty, discipline, purpose, tenacity, character and commitment to excellence he would carry with him off the field. Like many players on that team, Vince Lombardi's leadership had a profound impact on Doug's beliefs and life philosophies. Echoes of Coach Lombardi's words were heard by Doug's children throughout their lives (at times reluctantly).
In 1963, Doug married Arlington, Texas beauty queen and modern dancer Marilyn Kay (Lewis) Hart. Together they raised 3 strong, successful children, learned to navigate winters in the north and lost their southern accents. He is survived by: Marilyn, Tracy (Hart) Grandstrand, Douglas Hart Jr (Chip), Kelly Hart, son-in-law Corey Grandstrand, daughter-in-law Lucy Hart and grandchildren Blake, Damyan, Collin, Gabriel, Mila, best friend John Lunseth and packer buddy Jerry Kramer.
Following his career in football, Doug went on to become Vice President for Artic Cat snowmobiles and then President of Satellite Industries for 20+ years when he and Marilyn finally retired to Estero, Florida. Never one to sit still, Doug opened a fly casting and guiding business called, Fly Fishing the Flats. He obtained his Merchant Marines captains license and was tickled to know he may one day be called upon to guard the waters of the United States. From that point forward he demanded everyone call him Captain Doug (which may have been one of the reasons he and Marilyn divorced).
In 2006, Doug met Cindy Sheffield, who proved to be the salve to his soul. Cindy shared a relationship with Doug for 14 years. In 2013, Doug was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and his mental capacity diminished more each year. Cindy continued to provide love and support to Doug throughout this time period and was somehow able to resist his charm and daily proposals of marriage.
In 2017, Doug began to require full time care and companionship. He was blessed to meet two individuals that remained by his side for the next several years: Cindy's nephew Jason Curry and Mark Forsberg. As the disease progressed and Doug's needs changed, Doug moved into an assisted living facility. Both Jason and his wife Quincy provided companionship and care to Doug until his passing.
Doug was a living example of pulling yourself up by your bootstraps: he came from nothing and created a successful life for himself and his family. He had a good life filled with travels and excitement. We wish Doug well on this next great adventure. For those of us left behind, our lives will be dulled without the brightness of his smile and the sometimes startling and unexpected "yee-haws" in our lives.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Alzheimer Foundation of America or Trout Unlimited.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020