DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME - Two Rivers
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME - Two Rivers
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:30 AM
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME - Two Rivers
Graveside service
Following Services
Two Rivers - Duaine La Palm, 74, of Two Rivers, died Monday, May 6, 2019, after multiple health issues.

Duaine was born May 27, 1944, in Escanaba, to Norman and Lorraine La Palm. He attended Holy Name High School in Escanaba and served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1965. On July 30, 1966, he married Joyce Walecka at St. John's Catholic Church in Krok. After working at Mirro for a number of years, he worked for Two Rivers Automotive Supply, operated La Palm Upholstery, and retired from the City of Two Rivers Water Filtration Plant.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce La Palm; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Jodi La Palm; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Dan La Palm; three grandchildren, and several brothers & sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents; father & mother-in-law, Charles and Mildred Walecka; one brother, and one brother-in-law.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers. Military honors will be accorded immediately following the service by members of the American Legion and V.F.W. Post of Two Rivers.

The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. There will be no Friday evening visitation.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 9, 2019
