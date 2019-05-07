Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Duane E. "Dewey" Schrader

Duane E. "Dewey" Schrader Obituary
Duane E. "Dewey" Schrader

Allouez - Duane E. "Dewey" Schrader, age 86 of Allouez, passed away on May 4, 2019.

Family and friends may gather on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, with a parish prayer service at 7:00pm at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere. Visitation will continue Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop Dr Allouez beginning at 9:30 until 10:45, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 7, 2019
