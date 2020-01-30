Services
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Ehlinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane Lee Ehlinger


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Duane Lee Ehlinger Obituary
Duane Lee Ehlinger

Green Bay - After a hard fight our beloved Duane Lee Ehlinger passed away peacefully January 28th, 2020 while in the care of Unity Hospice at the age of 81. He leaves behind his only son Jon (Debbie) Ehlinger and his 2 stepdaughters Colleen(Bob) Gagnea and Rhoda Zhuckkahosee.

Duane was born May 25th, 1938 in Shawano, WI to Joseph and Henrietta, who predeceased him. Duane grew up in Michigan with 6 brothers and 1 sister. Duane became a dairy farmer and worked his whole life until his death.

Duane married his beloved Dorothy Loonsfoot in March of 1978. They lived in Iron River, MI before moving and settling in Green Bay, WI, where they raised their son Jon and traveled all over the states.

Duane loved his family, being a farmer, and loved his grandkids.

Duane is survived by his son; 2 stepdaughters; his son's children, Vantasia Marie, Preston James, Gage Joseph, Piper Lynn, and Kinsley Dorothy; and many many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He's proceeded in death by his beloved wife, parents, 6 brothers, son-in-law James Zhuckkahosee, and grandson Joseph McGeshick.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 3rd, 2020 at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave Green Bay, WI, from 1 pm until the service at 2 pm with Sister Dorothy Wagner officiating.

Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Duane's family at www.lyndahl.com.

The family would like to Thank Unity Hospice for their great care in his last days. Flowers can be sent to Lyndahl Funeral Home ATT: Ehlinger Family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Duane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lyndahl Funeral Home
Download Now