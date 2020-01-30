|
|
Duane Lee Ehlinger
Green Bay - After a hard fight our beloved Duane Lee Ehlinger passed away peacefully January 28th, 2020 while in the care of Unity Hospice at the age of 81. He leaves behind his only son Jon (Debbie) Ehlinger and his 2 stepdaughters Colleen(Bob) Gagnea and Rhoda Zhuckkahosee.
Duane was born May 25th, 1938 in Shawano, WI to Joseph and Henrietta, who predeceased him. Duane grew up in Michigan with 6 brothers and 1 sister. Duane became a dairy farmer and worked his whole life until his death.
Duane married his beloved Dorothy Loonsfoot in March of 1978. They lived in Iron River, MI before moving and settling in Green Bay, WI, where they raised their son Jon and traveled all over the states.
Duane loved his family, being a farmer, and loved his grandkids.
Duane is survived by his son; 2 stepdaughters; his son's children, Vantasia Marie, Preston James, Gage Joseph, Piper Lynn, and Kinsley Dorothy; and many many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He's proceeded in death by his beloved wife, parents, 6 brothers, son-in-law James Zhuckkahosee, and grandson Joseph McGeshick.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 3rd, 2020 at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave Green Bay, WI, from 1 pm until the service at 2 pm with Sister Dorothy Wagner officiating.
Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Duane's family at www.lyndahl.com.
The family would like to Thank Unity Hospice for their great care in his last days. Flowers can be sent to Lyndahl Funeral Home ATT: Ehlinger Family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020