Dudley B. Smith
De Pere - Dudley B. Smith, 90, De Pere, passed away Sunday January 5, 2020. He was born July 24, 1929. Dudley married Mary Ellen Rottier.
He is survived by his wife Mary Ellen; three children: William (friend Judy Price) Smith, Janice (Eric) Enli, Steven (Linda) Smith; as well as his six grandchildren: Phillip and Zachary Smith, Michala and Jacob Enli, and Matthew and Meghan Smith.
Friends may call after 12:00 PM Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, until time of service at 4:00 PM. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family, and further obituary information.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020