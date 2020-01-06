Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
4:00 PM
Dudley B. Smith


1929 - 2020
Dudley B. Smith Obituary
Dudley B. Smith

De Pere - Dudley B. Smith, 90, De Pere, passed away Sunday January 5, 2020. He was born July 24, 1929. Dudley married Mary Ellen Rottier.

He is survived by his wife Mary Ellen; three children: William (friend Judy Price) Smith, Janice (Eric) Enli, Steven (Linda) Smith; as well as his six grandchildren: Phillip and Zachary Smith, Michala and Jacob Enli, and Matthew and Meghan Smith.

Friends may call after 12:00 PM Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, until time of service at 4:00 PM. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family, and further obituary information.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
