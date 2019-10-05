|
Dulcia Zuelke
White Lake - Dulcia (Meeks) Zuelke, age 87, of White Lake, died Wed, Oct 2, 2019, at Carrington Assisted Living. She was born on March 22, 1932, in Hollister, WI a daughter of Mark and Ida (Holbrook) Meeks. She married Carlton Zuelke on February 16, 1952, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Green Bay. He preceded her in death on June 11, 2019.
She graduated from White Lake High School with the class of 1949. She continued her education and earned a business degree. She worked her whole career at Mary Morgan Corporation in Green Bay.
Dulcia was an avid reader, loved to do crossword puzzles and travel. Her greatest joy was time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include a daughter, Debra (life partner Howard Miller) Stibbs of Green Bay; a son, Carl (Sharon) Zuelke Jr. of Martinsville, IN; grandchildren, Stacy (Jon) Judkins, Cory Zuelke, Vanessa (Brian Jahnke) Zuelke and Corey (Sarah) Miller; great-grandchildren, Emma and Maxwell Judkins, Octavia Zuelke; adopted daughter, Dottie Hoopingarner of White Lake. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Tom Zuelke; brothers, Doran and Marks Meeks; sisters, Margie Timm, Mary Jean James, Millie Boyd and a sister in infancy.
A funeral service will be held on Mon., Oct 7 at 1:30 p.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home in Antigo with Rev. Marvin Kindle officiating. Burial will take place in Bent Cemetery, Bryant. Visitation will be Monday from noon until the 1:30 p.m. service at the funeral home.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019