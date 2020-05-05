Services
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Dustin Ridgley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dustin J. Ridgley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dustin J. Ridgley Obituary
Dustin J. Ridgley

Passed away on 4/22/2020 at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland

Born in Edmonds, Washington On 10/6/1993.

He is survived by His Father John D. Ridgley(Darlene Bricco) Mother Linda Calewarts(David Calewarts) Siblings Emily and Anna Ziech. Grandparents(August and Dolly Eller) Dean Ridgley(Washington DC). As well as Aunts, Uncles, cousins and many friends.

A 2012 Graduate of GreenBay Southwest High School.

Dustin enjoyed trying new things, traveling, music, festivals, hiking and camping, and a life long love of reading.

A special thank you to Christine Harding and the rest of the ICU staff at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Due to the Covid-19, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 5 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dustin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -