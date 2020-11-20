DuWayne Charles Radtke
Green Bay - DuWayne Charles Radtke, 84, Green Bay, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 after a short illness. He was born on April 29, 1936 in Wausau to the late William and Adeila (Laabs) Radtke. DuWayne was a 1954 graduate of Wausau East High School. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1954 until his honorable discharge in 1958 as a Second-Class Quarter Master. After his military service he attended North Central Technical College and then UW-Marathon County. He then went to UW-Madison, where he passed the engineering exams and received his license. On September 23, 1961, he married Carolyn Buzza at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wausau. DuWayne worked as a mechanical engineer in various capacities for 43 years until his retirement in 2001. He was an avid Packers fan. DuWayne enjoyed golfing, fishing and camping. He was talented woodworker and made a 10-foot cross with three different colors of wood for his church, Christ Community Church. DuWayne sang in various church choirs throughout his life. He volunteered his time baking specialty bread at church, which was donated to various community agencies. DuWayne also delivered, with Carolyn, meals on wheels throughout the area. He had a good sense of humor and loved to tease. DuWayne will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children, Diane (Steve) Bezella, Dana (Gregory) Schneider and Darin (Sarah) Radtke; grandchildren, Dennis, Freyja, Chloe, Nicole, Flynn, Elliott and Lillian; sister, Gloria Chelbrach; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service is being planned for a later date. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of St. Vincent Hospital ICU for their compassion and care. Also, to Pastor John Sell for his support and to Bornemann Nursing Home especially Betty, Holly, Sue and Kelly for the great care he received.