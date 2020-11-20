1/2
DuWayne Charles Radtke
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DuWayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DuWayne Charles Radtke

Green Bay - DuWayne Charles Radtke, 84, Green Bay, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 after a short illness. He was born on April 29, 1936 in Wausau to the late William and Adeila (Laabs) Radtke. DuWayne was a 1954 graduate of Wausau East High School. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1954 until his honorable discharge in 1958 as a Second-Class Quarter Master. After his military service he attended North Central Technical College and then UW-Marathon County. He then went to UW-Madison, where he passed the engineering exams and received his license. On September 23, 1961, he married Carolyn Buzza at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wausau. DuWayne worked as a mechanical engineer in various capacities for 43 years until his retirement in 2001. He was an avid Packers fan. DuWayne enjoyed golfing, fishing and camping. He was talented woodworker and made a 10-foot cross with three different colors of wood for his church, Christ Community Church. DuWayne sang in various church choirs throughout his life. He volunteered his time baking specialty bread at church, which was donated to various community agencies. DuWayne also delivered, with Carolyn, meals on wheels throughout the area. He had a good sense of humor and loved to tease. DuWayne will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children, Diane (Steve) Bezella, Dana (Gregory) Schneider and Darin (Sarah) Radtke; grandchildren, Dennis, Freyja, Chloe, Nicole, Flynn, Elliott and Lillian; sister, Gloria Chelbrach; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service is being planned for a later date. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of St. Vincent Hospital ICU for their compassion and care. Also, to Pastor John Sell for his support and to Bornemann Nursing Home especially Betty, Holly, Sue and Kelly for the great care he received.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Proko Wall Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved