Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Funeral service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Green Bay - Dylan Jacquet, 26, continued his walk on Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was born on October 18, 1992 to Monica Wanish and Stanley Jacquet. Dylan enjoyed the outdoors and almost any sport. He liked to go disc golfing, skateboarding and riding BMX bikes. He also enjoyed being creative and expressed it through drawing and making jewelry. Most of all, he loved spending time with his daughter, KayLee.

Dylan will be sadly missed by his daughter, KayLee Jay Jacquet; her mother, Miranda Radandt; Dylan's special friend, Allie Spencer; Dylan's father, Stanley Jacquet; Dylan's mother, Monica (Joseph) Wanish; his siblings, Justin Jacquet, Michael Nelson, Lydia Wanish, Joey Wanish; grandmothers, Lin Jacquet, Melinda Obey, Kathleen Wanish; his best friends, Kaylee Chastain, Alex Hendricks, Dylan Leurquin, Leah DeNobel, T.J. Rasmussion; Godfather, Steve (Stacey) Chastain; Godmother, Jenny Ray; Godson, Layton Hendricks; uncle and aunt, Tom and Laura Jacquet; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Dylan was greeted in Heaven by his grandfather and aunties, Stanley Jacquet Sr., Karl Scherer, Randell Watermelon, Francine Jacquet, Rachel Scherer.

Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19. The Funeral Service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

A special thank you is extended to Stacey Chastain and Tracy Fritsch for their wonderful support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 16, 2019
