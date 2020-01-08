|
|
Earl A. Pontzloff
Fish Creek - Earl A. Pontzloff, 93, of Fish Creek, passed away Tuesday morning January 7, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.
He was born November 6, 1926 in Casco the son of the late Albert and Clara (Rhode) Pontzloff. At age 16, Earl went to work at the shipyard in addition to working full time on the farm with his father. In 1951, Earl and his family suffered a devastating loss when his father was killed in an automobile accident. Earl's resiliency was evident even then when he pushed through the family's tragedy and eventually bought his own 180-acre farm in Gibraltar Township.
On November 20, 1946 he married Lucille Mary Jacobe at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Baileys Harbor. She preceded him in death on January 23, 2012. They enjoyed 30 years of winters together at their Florida Home.
Earl was a member of the Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed deer hunting and fishing whenever he had the opportunity.
Survivors include his two sons, Kenneth (Linda) of Liberty Township, Ohio, Tom (Faye) of Sturgeon Bay; six grandchildren, Kevin (Dr. Kavya) Pontzloff of Westchester, Ohio, Kristal (Paul) Flood of Spanish Fort, Alabama, Korey (Carrie) of Liberty Township, Kyle (Mary) Pontzloff of Oakwood, Ohio, Tammy (Rusty) Bronson of Milwaukee, Sheila (Paul) Klansky of Egg Harbor; 11 great-grandchildren, Zachary and Ryan Flood, Kriya Pontzloff, Emma, Ella and Ava Pontzloff, Charlotte, Graham and Gabriel Pontzloff, Brooke Klansky, Olivia and Graham Bronson.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Albert and Clara Pontzloff; wife, Lucille Pontzloff; sister, Bernice; and brother, George.
A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church with Rev. David Leistra officiating. Burial will be at Bayside Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and continue at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Earl may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020