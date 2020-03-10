Services
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wake
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:30 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Earl "Sonny" Gauthier


1927 - 2020
Earl "Sonny" Gauthier Obituary
Earl "Sonny" Gauthier, 93, Pulaski, died peacefully Monday afternoon, March 9, 2020, at his home. The son of the late Henry and Cassie (Jones) Gauthier was born January 9, 1927, in Iron Mountain, Michigan and grew up in Florence, Wisconsin.

In 1951, he married Betty Jane Palmcook. She preceded him in death in 1955. On January 5, 1957, he married Arlene Dorn at Assumption B.V.M. Church in Pulaski. The couple raised their family and lived in Pulaski, and recently celebrated their 63rd anniversary.

Sonny had been employed at Bay Lathing until his retirement and would have celebrated 60 years in Carpenters Local 955 in April. He enjoyed family gatherings and especially enjoyed spending time at the family property in Florence County. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting. Sonny liked to work: he thought work was fun! He always, always had projects on the back burner.

Sonny is survived by his wife, Arlene; children: Randy Gauthier, Morgan, Debra (Ken) Ellenberger, Pewaukee, Gary Gauthier, Pulaski, Richard (Deborah) Gauthier, Ashwaubenon; grandchildren: Nicole (Mark) Welch and Jessica Gauthier, Troy (Chrissy) Gauthier, Charlotte (John) Gauthier, Wesley Gauthier and Ashley Gauthier; great grandchildren: Kendra and Reegan, Morgan and Masyn, Ethan and Hanna, Hunter and Kendal; sisters: Genevieve Kozicki, Pulaski and Shirley Marina, Green Bay; his in-laws: Deloris Dorn, Theresa Dorn, Charles (Carol) Dorn, Joan Johnson, Carol (Gerald) McDermid, Cheryl Dorn, Roger (Chris) Dorn, Gerald (Paula) Dorn, Shirley (Dick) VandeHei, Roger Palmcook, Mary Ann (Paul) Riach.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jane; grandson, Wade Gauthier; two daughters-in-law: Rorie and Peggy Gauthier; brothers: Stanley (Elinor), Floyd (Ceil), Clifford (Geraldine); sisters: Bernice (Tony) Novak, Maxine (Vern) Hartman, Alvira (Dan) Nowak, Jean (Norm) Trinka, and Geraldine (John) Bettini; brothers-in-law: Lawrence Kozicki, Walter Koski, and Al Marina; and in-laws: Franklin, Delbert, and Richard Dorn and Corky Palmcook.

Friends are invited to gather with the family at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday with the Wake Service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation continues from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery in spring.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
