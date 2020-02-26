|
|
Earl I. Peterson
Algoma -
Earl Irvin Peterson, age 85, of Algoma, died peacefully at home Monday morning February 24, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Earl was born in Hermansville, Michigan on October 17, 1934 to Ervin and Ella (Ruether) Peterson. He graduated from Valders High School with the class of 1951, and served his country as a member of the National Guard (32nd Red Arrow Division), U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, including 3 years in France. He was honorably discharged from military service in June, 1960. On April 18, 1964, he married Gloria Schreader at St. John's Church in Krok. Earl was a self-employed Semi Driver for many years; he later owned & operated a dairy farm, and also owned & operated gas stations in Manitowoc and Sturgeon Bay. Over the years, Earl enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and camping. In Earl's retirement years, he and Gloria loved to frequent many auctions, always keeping an eye out for something interesting.
Earl was a loving husband, cherished father, and beloved grandfather who loved to tell stories and enjoyed traveling.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria; one son, Irvin J. Peterson of Las Vegas, (special friend, Tracy Rohr), and his children: Irvin Jr; Nick and his son, Lucas; Ken; and Amanda (Tate) Ingram; three daughters: Lori (Lee) Wessel of Algoma, and their children: David, Leslie, and Hannah; Johanna Peterson, of Luxemburg, and her children, Jerry and Josh; and Gloria (Dale) Christoph of Boyd, and their children, Trystan, Travis, Trevor, Trisha, Trent, Trace, and Treyton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Hilton and Luella Schreader; one brother & sister-in-law, Floyd (Doris) Peterson; granddaughter, Kristen; and his godson, Lee Peterson.
Family and friends may call at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home, 344 S. State Street in Mishicot, Friday, February 28th from 4-7 p.m. or Saturday, February 29th from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Prayer to follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, led by Pastor Joel McKenney. Military honors will be presented at the funeral home immediately following the prayer by members of Kempen-Staudinger-Terens Post #7753 of Mishicot.
Private entombment will take place at Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
The Peterson family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers of Unity Hospice, and the ALTCU for their compassion and the wonderful care given to Earl.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020