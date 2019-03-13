Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl K. "Peepers" Smith


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Earl K. "Peepers" Smith Obituary
Earl "Peepers" K. Smith

Green Bay - Earl "Peepers" K. Smith, 56, Green Bay, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 with family by his side. He was born November 12, 1962 in Green Bay, a son of the late Malphais and Verila (Silas) Smith.

Earl was a man who loved being around his family. His most memorable times were the daily and weekend visits spent with his sister Verda & Kim Sr at her house, also his time with Kim Jr (Lumberjack), his great nephew Kim, and his angel eyes Ariza House, and his brother Malphais (Duck). He looked forward to all the great times snowmobiling and joking around with his nephew Frank. Earl enjoyed his loud country music, cheese balls and candy, books, Star Wars or anything to do with stars and space, and of course the Packers and Badgers games. His love not only for watching sports led to him playing basketball, football, and baseball. Most everyone will remember Earl back in his boxing days.

Earl is survived by his siblings: Elizabeth (John) Dennison, Cecil (Minetta) Smith, Michael Smith, David Smith, Rose (Harvey) Thompson, Malphais (Ginny) Smith Jr, Valerie (Jerry) La Plante, Selma Smith, and Verda (Kim Sr) House; numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. He is further survived by his special nephews Frank and Kim Jr (Lumberjack), great nephew Kim; his angel eyes Ariza House; and his special friends Marge Stevens, Paul Danforth, and Kerry (Buggs) Danforth. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Judy Smith, Terry Smith, Melvin Smith, Scharlene Kasee and Jerry and Joan.

Family and friends may visit from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory, 305 N. Tenth St, De Pere with Oneida Hymn Singers at 6:30 PM and a prayer service at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM with a service to follow at 11:00 AM with Vicar Rodger Patience. Burial will be in Holy Apostle Cemetery after services end. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send condolences to Earl's family.

The family wishes to say thank you to Bayshore Village Nursing Home staff especially the CNA's Bob, Linda, and Youa, social worker Deb, Heartland Hospice nurses Sarah, Karen and his social worker Jenny, and finally to the staff at Cedar Ridge in Arcadia; Lyndsey, Erin, Olivia, Courtney, Brenna, Sandy, and Mary for the care and love shown to Earl. Finally, Matthew at Cedar Ridge Earl thought of you as his son for all you showed and gave to him.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
