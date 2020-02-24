|
Eddie E. Quandt
Green Bay - Eddie Quandt recently celebrated his 85th birthday eating ice cream cake and a Hershey bar with family and friends. A few short weeks later, Monday, February 17, 2020 he died from cancer in his home of 60 years.
Eddie was born on February 4, 1935 to the late Willie and Leona (Boettcher) Quandt. He worked on the family farm and joined the Army in 1957. He spent the next two years in Germany and celebrated his first Christmas overseas with extended family. While in the military, he also graduated from high school. Eddie spoke fondly of that time in his life.
November 11, 1970, Eddie married Kathy Williams-VandenLangenberg at the Green Bay courthouse. Together they raised Kathy's two children, Teina and Paul. After 43 years of being "Dad', Eddie officially adopted Teina on December 18, 2013. It was a proud and special day for both father and daughter.
Eddie spent most of his career working for the City of Green Bay and retired in 1993. If it was snowing, he was out there plowing the roads along with the other "Sweet Sixteen" drivers making the streets safe for travel.
Eddie was a man of many talents. He could fix and/or build just about anything. He was always willing to extend a helping hand to friends and neighbors. Upon retiring, he decided to remodel the house. He did it all - from tearing off and putting on new siding to redoing the woodwork inside, including building custom cabinets. For many years, Eddie and Kathy had an annual booyah party that was attended by their neighbors. Eddie would get up in the wee hours of the morning to get the fire going and start boiling the chicken.
In his younger years, Eddie enjoyed fishing and was an avid bowler. Later years, golf was his game along with camping, visiting family and friends, gardening, playing cards, quietly putting together puzzles with his wife and tending to the yard. The grass was always green and mowed - not a dandelion or "helicopter" in sight.
Eddie was an earlier riser and could often be found at Julie's Cafe on Main Street with his "Morning Coffee Clutch" friends. Over the years, they became family.
Eddie is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathy; daughter, Teina (special friend Chuck Fameree) Rowell, De Pere and stepson, Paul (Petula) Rowell, Casco. He is further survived by his sister Vanitta Brusewitz and in-laws Sandy Quandt, Luann (Dennis) Pansier, Jeff (Debbie) Williams, Tina (Gus) Rosenthal, Peggy Williams, Ruth Ann Williams as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is also survived by close family friend Lester Ness and grand-puppies, Parker and Oliver.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents and the following siblings - Adolf (Viola), Dora (Charlie) Wauters, Cecila (Gussie) Drage and Lester; as well as in-laws Roland (Carol) Vanden Langenberg, Mike Vanden Langenberg, Maynard Brusewitz, Mike, Pat, Jerry and Denny Williams.
A visitation will be held at Newcomer Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave.) Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 12 to 2 pm with a service along with full military honors to follow at 2.
Our family would like to thank Unity Hospice for the support and compassion shown to us during this difficult time and to lifelong friends and caring neighbors for grocery shopping, baking, cooking, shoveling, bringing the paper and visiting with Eddie. And finally to Teina's friend, (Ann) and neighbors (Ray & Pat) who graciously took care of her home while she stayed with us. We could not have done it without you.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020