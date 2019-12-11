Resources
Edgar Martin Scray

Edgar Martin Scray Obituary
Edgar Martin Scray

Rockland - Edgar Martin Scray, 97, Rockland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11,2019.

Family and friends may visit on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview, from 2:00PM to 6:00PM. Visitation will continue on Monday at the church from 9:30AM to 10:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Edgar at 11:00AM.

A complete obituary will be published when available. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
