Edgar Martin Scray
Rockland - Edgar Martin Scray, 97, De Pere, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was born in Askeaton on May 13, 1922 to the late Edward & Elizabeth (Hermsen) Scray. After graduating from St. Norbert High School, he served in the US Army during WWII in Germany & Austria working in the Signal Corps operating radio teletype. He returned to America in 1946 as a Sergeant.
He purchased the Scray Cheese factory in 1948 from his father Ed. He operated the factory with his wife Delia, whom he married Oct. 13, 1951. She preceded him in death on Apr. 29, 1994. They were proud to have won many local and state awards over the next 40 years. Even at the time of his passing he was working on new products for the next competition. Edgar was a Licensed WI Cheesemaker, and WI State Cheese Grader & Butter Maker for many years.
Edgar was a true cheesemaker his entire life, as well as an avid, successful metal detecting pro. He enjoyed dancing & bowling, and always loved discussing his service time to his country, and of course the stock market.
On Nov. 30, 2001 he married Barbara Braley, and they enjoyed their next 18 years. She survives, as do his children Jim (Debbie) Scray, Rick Scray, & Linda Scray; grandchildren Joshua Scray, Ryan (Jackie) Scray, Kayla (Jason Motkowski) Scray, Zachary Scray, Alicia Schauer & Kathryn Burkart-Johnson; great grandchildren Henry & Scarlett Scray, Zane & Jax.
Three sisters survive: Loretta (Jim) Rock, Martha Geenen, Rosemary McMonagle; brother-in-law Don Van Sistine & sister-in-law Beverley Scray; & in-laws Betty Jane (Richard) John, Terina Barrette & Celia (Tom) Nejedlo.
Barb's family includes children Pamela (Tim) Hermsen, Cheryl Cuny; grandchildren Derrick (Stacey) Hartwig, Danielle (Jeremy) Mosher, Tarra (Andy) Van Schyndel; great grandchildren Vincent, Gordy, Charlie, Melody, Charlotte, Kaden, Landen, Isaiah.
He was preceded in death by brothers, sisters & in-laws Norbert Scray, Joseph Scray, George Scray, Catherine (Harry) Macco, Florence Van Sistine, Herbert (Mary Jane) Scray, Bob McMonagle, Bill Geenen; & in-laws Bud Barrette, Laverne (Al) De Bauche & Edna Verheyden.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview, from 2:00PM to 6:00PM. Visitation will continue on Monday at the church from 9:30AM to 10:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Edgar at 11:00AM with Rev. Richard Getchel officiating. Military Honors will be accorded following mass. Entombment in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum.
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019