Edith G. Mroczynski
Pulaski - Edith G. Mroczynski, 97, Pulaski, went to her heavenly home Sunday, October 18, 2020, another victim of COVID-19. She was born in the town of Sampson on November 24, 1922, the second child of Harry and Dorothy (Gazelle) Van Gheem. In 1943, she married Larry Longtine and they happily welcomed daughter, Judy, in August of 1944. Unfortunately, due to a congenital heart condition, Larry Passed away in 1945. In 1948, she married Leonard Mroczynski, who operated the Pulaski Sinclair Service Station and in March, 1950, their son, Gregg, was born.
Having been raised on a farm, Edith was no stranger to hard work. She worked at the old shoe factory, the pickle factory, Schwans, and Larsen Canning Co. She was strong-willed and could be very feisty. Edith loved flowers and, in the early years, could be seen working in her garden as early as 5:00 a.m. Another passion of hers was fishing, a sport in which she excelled. Many people were the lucky recipients of her 'catch of the day.' After her divorce from Leonard, she gave in to her "wonderlust" (her term) and traveled extensively throughout the United State. She especially enjoyed Alaska but, sadly, never got her wish to someday return there. In her later years, she could frequently be found at one of the area casinos. Edith was very independent and wanted things done her way on her terms.
She is survived by her family: Judy Terrien (Brzeczkowski, nee' Longtine) and family, Joy (Rob) Gregorich and Joe Brzeczkowski, and Gregg (Ann) Mroczynski and family, Heidi (James) Steeno and Simone, Skeeter (Kylie) Mroczynski and Rory, and Matthew (Erica) Mroczynski; her sister, Joan Rueden and a brother-in-law, Gerald Longtine; countless nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Larry Longtine and Leonard Mroczynski; her parents; a sister, Dorothy (Urban) Hoffman; a brother, Elmer (Dorothy) Van Gheem; a brother-in-law, Basil Rueden; and a son-in-law, Donald Terrien.
Due to concerns with the COVID pandemic, private services will be held at Marnocha Funeral Home, with burial in Mount Calvary Cemetery in DePere.
The family wishes thanks and blessings to the staff at Woodside Lutheran Home for their care and compassion, especially those who cared for her on Mulberry. Words cannot adequately express our gratitude to Tammy Bartley who, although she only knew our mother for two days, did not let her die alone.
