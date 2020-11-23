Edith Rush
Oconto - Edith Patricia Rush aged 72, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19. She was born the 8th of 12 children to Arleen Kafka and Ralph Lucas in Kenosha, WI on February 28th 1948. A graduate of Oconto High School in 1966 Edie soon moved to Illinois to work at Great Lakes Naval Base. This allowed her to begin her lifelong journey of giving. Edie was a voracious reader but her true passion was doing for others. Edie had the most giving of hearts. Stories abound of her generosity. One of our favorites was from the holidays. Coming from a family of 14, Christmases were many times difficult and presents sparse. The first Christmas that she was able, Edie bought Christmas presents for all of her sisters including bringing a tree and ornaments. This generosity followed wherever Edie went. In July of 1972 she married Donald Rush. In May 1973 Edie gave birth to her son Donald, who was the absolute pride and joy of her life. She so enjoyed going to Donnie's wrestling matches and sitting in the stands cheering for her son. She was an unpaid spokesperson for QVC lock and locks and HSN Jewelry. She was known for giving birthday gifts to her family 6 months in advance. Edie was a dedicated employee of Elliot Glove company for 30+ years where she made many of her lifelong friends. She retired from Unlimited Services in 2015. Her work ethic and Love of friends was second to none. She was known for organizing fundraiser's and celebrations making many a cake for those she worked with.She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Donald Rush and Son, Donald (Latasha) Rush & Granddaughter, Alyssa Rush. Sisters, Dee (Dennis) Donlevy, Mary Andersen (Scott Hazen), Chris (Colin) Anderson, Rose Barnett Brothers Ronny (Martha) Lucas, Ray (Carolyn) Lucas, Ace (Marsha) Lucas; brother-in-law, Jim Rush; and many nieces and nephews on both side. She was preceded in death by her parents, and in-laws Millie and Russell Rush, Kenny and Debbie Pogrant, sister in law LaVonna Rush, sisters, Gail Nelson, Barbara Lucas, brothers Ralph Lucas, Allen Lucas, nephews Ronny Lucas, Todd Lucas, Jeff Lucas, brother in law Douglas Barnett.
The family would like to send a special thank you to her lifelong friends Cletus & Carol Courchaine & Dixie Williquette as well as nieces Brenda, Stephanie & Lori.
Per Edie's wishes, there will not be a service at this time. It would be a disservice to her memory to gather family and friends together potentially exposing them to the very virus which took her life. In lieu of flowers, being an avid reader, Edie would love nothing more than a donation made in her name to Oconto Library. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net
.