1/1
Edith Rush
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Rush

Oconto - Edith Patricia Rush aged 72, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19. She was born the 8th of 12 children to Arleen Kafka and Ralph Lucas in Kenosha, WI on February 28th 1948. A graduate of Oconto High School in 1966 Edie soon moved to Illinois to work at Great Lakes Naval Base. This allowed her to begin her lifelong journey of giving. Edie was a voracious reader but her true passion was doing for others. Edie had the most giving of hearts. Stories abound of her generosity. One of our favorites was from the holidays. Coming from a family of 14, Christmases were many times difficult and presents sparse. The first Christmas that she was able, Edie bought Christmas presents for all of her sisters including bringing a tree and ornaments. This generosity followed wherever Edie went. In July of 1972 she married Donald Rush. In May 1973 Edie gave birth to her son Donald, who was the absolute pride and joy of her life. She so enjoyed going to Donnie's wrestling matches and sitting in the stands cheering for her son. She was an unpaid spokesperson for QVC lock and locks and HSN Jewelry. She was known for giving birthday gifts to her family 6 months in advance. Edie was a dedicated employee of Elliot Glove company for 30+ years where she made many of her lifelong friends. She retired from Unlimited Services in 2015. Her work ethic and Love of friends was second to none. She was known for organizing fundraiser's and celebrations making many a cake for those she worked with.She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Donald Rush and Son, Donald (Latasha) Rush & Granddaughter, Alyssa Rush. Sisters, Dee (Dennis) Donlevy, Mary Andersen (Scott Hazen), Chris (Colin) Anderson, Rose Barnett Brothers Ronny (Martha) Lucas, Ray (Carolyn) Lucas, Ace (Marsha) Lucas; brother-in-law, Jim Rush; and many nieces and nephews on both side. She was preceded in death by her parents, and in-laws Millie and Russell Rush, Kenny and Debbie Pogrant, sister in law LaVonna Rush, sisters, Gail Nelson, Barbara Lucas, brothers Ralph Lucas, Allen Lucas, nephews Ronny Lucas, Todd Lucas, Jeff Lucas, brother in law Douglas Barnett.

The family would like to send a special thank you to her lifelong friends Cletus & Carol Courchaine & Dixie Williquette as well as nieces Brenda, Stephanie & Lori.

Per Edie's wishes, there will not be a service at this time. It would be a disservice to her memory to gather family and friends together potentially exposing them to the very virus which took her life. In lieu of flowers, being an avid reader, Edie would love nothing more than a donation made in her name to Oconto Library. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 23 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-3000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gallagher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved