|
|
Edlee J. "Ed" Karnz Jr.
Green Bay - Edlee J. "Ed" Karnz Jr., 72, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019. He was born January 12, 1947, in Milwaukee, WI to Agnes (Dombrowski) and Edlee Karnz Sr.
Ed graduated from Green Bay West High School and went right into the U.S. Army, serving in Thailand during Vietnam War from 1967 to 1970. He met Kathi Challis in 1967 and married her on September 11, 1970. When Ed returned home from service, he began working with his father, printing plates. He eventually became a printing plate operator, plastic lumber extruder, and finished as a paper conversion machine operator.
Ed loved spending time in the woods, hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He was a fantastic husband, father and grandfather. Ed always enjoyed time with his boys, giving hunting advice, fly fishing and getting them to all their sporting events. His grandchildren were the light of his life.
Survivors include his wife, Kathi; sons, Dusty, Don and Jeremy; daughters-in-law, Rochea, Brenda and Katie; grandson, Hunter, granddaughters, Veronica, Ruby and Lily; brother, Randy (Amy) Karnz; sister, Darlene (Steve) Enderby; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Don and Lillian Challis; brother, Joseph; and niece, Crystal.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4; followed by the Funeral Service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020