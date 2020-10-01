1/1
Edmund Joseph Majewski
Edmund Joseph Majewski

Edmund Joseph Majewski was born in Hofa Park, Wisconsin on July 28, 1931. His parents were Vincent and Helen Majewski. Ed graduated from Pulaski High School in 1951. He joined the Army, was stationed in Colorado Springs and then deployed to Korea from 1951 to 1953. A member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Howard, Wisconsin for 61 years, he served as an usher for 55 years. Ed retired in 1996 after 42 years with KI.

On October 12, 1957, Ed and Mary Ellen Becher were married at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greenville, Wisconsin. Ed and Mary Ellen raised three sons in Howard. They enjoyed square dancing for many years. The Majewski family travelled to 48 states and Europe and have precious memories of NASCAR races and camping together on family vacations. Ed and Mary Ellen moved to Murfreesboro, Tennessee in 2013. He passed away on August 20, 2020.

Ed is survived by Mary Ellen, his wife of 62 years, his sons, daughter-in-laws and grandchildren: Stephen and Mara Majewski of Dunlap, Tennessee, David and Rebecca Majewski of Durango, Colorado and their children Kate, Sam and Zach, and Michael and Tarry Majewski of Nashville, Tennessee and their daughters Felicia and Ashley.

Ed is also survived by his sister Ann Hahn and brother-in-law Charlie Hahn of Longmont, Colorado, his brother Alvin Majewski and sister-in-law Lucille Majewski of Green Bay, Wisconsin, sister-in-law Bette Renier and her husband Jerry Renier of Green Bay, brother-in-law Jim Becher and sister-in-law Judie Becher of Neenah, Wisconsin and thirteen wonderful nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his brother Marvin Majewski and sister-in-law Suzanne Becher.

Family and friends may call at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., (one quarter mile east of the corner of Cardinal Ln. and Glendale Ave. Entrance directly across from BP gas station on Glendale.) on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10-11:00 a.m. The Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 with Rev. Jim Lucas officiating and Deacon Dennis Majewski assisting. Burial to follow at Appleton Highland Memorial Park. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
