Edmund "Zeke" Raymond Bratkowski
Santa Rosa Beach - Mr. Edmund "Zeke: Raymond Bratkowski, age 88, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. He was born on October 20, 1931 in Westville, Illinois to Kasmer and Elizabeth Kraninock Bratkowski.
Mr. Bratkowski was a resident of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-great grandfather. He was a veteran in the United State Air Force having served his country as an aircraft pilot.
He played college football for the University of Georgia, having been inducted into the University Hall of Fame. He also played professional football for the Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers as a quarterback. Having played in the National Football League for fourteen years he was a two-time Super Bowl Champion, a three-time NFC Champion. University of Georgia Circle of Honor, Florida Georgia Hall of Fame, Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame and the National Polish-America Sports Hall of Fame.
Mr. Bratkowski was preceded in death by his father and mother and one son Stephen Bratkowski.
Mr. Bratkowski is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Bratkowski of Santa Rosa Beach Florida, a son, Bob Bratkowski and wife Rebecca of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, a daughter Kathryn Bratkowski of Wisconsin, a sister Patricia Stitt of Danville, Illinois, grandchildren, Shane Bratkowski, Nicolas Bratkowski and Courtney Cowan and husband Chip; and six great grandchildren Leo, Violet, Parker, Charleigh, Quinn and Paige.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Saint Rita's Catholic Church, 137 Moll Drive, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida 32459 with Father Michael Hartley officiating.
Burial to follow at Gulf Cemetery with Military honors provided by the United States Air Force.
In lieu of flowers family request donations may be made to the Emerald Coast Children Advocacy Center, 401 McEwen Drive, Niceville, Florida 32578.
