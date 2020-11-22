Edna Palubicki
Pulaski - Edna Anna (Wood) Palubicki, 95, former Pulaski resident, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 19, 2020. The daughter of Albert and Anna (Johnson) Wood was born February 20, 1925, in Mattoon. She attended grade school at Town of Hutchinson School in Shawano County and was a 1942 graduate of Pulaski High School. On January 14, 1950, she married Richard Palubicki at Assumption B.V.M. Church in Pulaski.
After high school, Edna worked at several different places including the Pulaski Canning Factory, Dr. Gallet's office, and Gillett Plywood. She worked at International Harvester in Milwaukee during World War II. Edna then returned to Pulaski where she worked as a bookkeeper for 45 years at Woosencraft Motors and in 1989 earned membership from Chevrolet in the Prestigious Council of Business Accounting Managers.
Edna was active in the community as a member of the Council of Catholic Women of Assumption B.V.M. Parish, where she received Mother of the Year award in 1995. She was also a member of the Pulaski American Legion Auxiliary Unit #337 and the Pulaski Historical Society.
After retirement Edna volunteered with the Intergenerational Reading Program at Glenbrook, helped at blood mobiles and assisted at funeral lunches and counting weekend collections at the parish.
Edna enjoyed sewing and bowling; many fond memories were had from bowling tournament trips, playing cards ("Put and Take") and garage sales. She never came home empty-handed. Edna was also a poet; relatives and friends were recipients of her words on special occasions. It was in these poems her wit and humor came through.
Her grandchildren loved to visit and stay overnight, Grandma would take them to the "Dime Store," and in later years, "Family Dollar" for a treat of their choice.
Survivors include her children: Randy Palubicki, Green Bay, Marcia (Bob) Collins, DePere, Debbie (Pat) Linnane, DePere, Gary Palubicki, Green Bay, Roger Palubicki, Pulaski; her grandchildren: Kari (Tim) Davis, Kelly (Dan) Collins-Baumann, Katie Collins (Andy Quinette), Kimberly Collins, Kyle Palubicki, Jason Palubicki (Hannah Pursley), Jessica Palubicki, Molly Linnane, Joe Linnane, and Abby Linnane; great grandchildren: Ella, Maggie, and Jake Davis, Tyler and Lilah Collins; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, on April 24, 2002; her parents; two infant brothers and an infant sister; brothers and sisters-in-law: Calvin (Ruth) Wood, Earl (Peg) Wood; sister and brother-in-law, Marian (Florian) Schroeder. She was also preceded in death by Richard's family: Blanche (Earl) Chuppa, Ceil (Otto) Lapedus, Tess (Tony) Wendling, Regina (Ed) Zablocki, Dorothy Palubicki, Trudy (Jack) Fewell, Rosemary (Frank) Glowinski, and Rapheal (Shirley) Palubicki.
Friends and family are invited to gather at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski, Monday, November 23rd from 10:00-11:00 a.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Fr. James Esser presiding. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines.
The family extends heartfelt thanks for the care and support from Rebekah Haven Assisted Living where Edna resided the last several years, Unity Hospice, and Wyndemere.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed for Parkinson's Foundation at www.wiparkinson.org
or (414) 312-6990.
Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Palubicki family.
Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162