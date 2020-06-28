Edna R. Hansen
Suamico - Edna R. Hansen, age 100, passed away at Alpha Senior Concepts on June 27, 2020. She was born in Green Bay on June 4, 1920, to John and Ella (Nielsen) Jensen. She was raised and educated in Denmark, Wisconsin.
Edna married Nelsen M. Hansen on March 28, 1942. They resided and operated the family dairy farm in Suamico for all of their lives. He preceded her in death on August 26, 2010.
She is survived by her children, Karen (Allen) Peterson of Union Grove, WI; Allen (Mary) Hansen of Suamico, WI; and Sandy Pagel of Little Suamico, WI. Edna is further survived by nine grandchildren: Erick (Lisa) Peterson, Sarah Peterson, Karl (Jennie) Hansen, Debra (Jeremy) Roemer, Julie Burmeister, Lori (Brad) Luepke, Lisa (Rob) Shallow, Lana (Luke) Vandervest, and Lois (Justin) Ullmer and 19 great-grandchildren plus one on the way.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son-in-law, Darrel Pagel and granddaughter, Carolyn Hansen. She is furthered preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Florence and Maynard Andersen, and three sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Elmer and Dorothy Johnson, Harvey and Pearl Olsen, and Elmer and Elaine Hansen.
Private services for Edna will be held at Suamico Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Cho from Suamico United Methodist Church officiating. If you'd like to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of Alpha Senior Concepts and Unity Hospice for their care of Mom.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.