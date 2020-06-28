Edna R. Hansen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna R. Hansen

Suamico - Edna R. Hansen, age 100, passed away at Alpha Senior Concepts on June 27, 2020. She was born in Green Bay on June 4, 1920, to John and Ella (Nielsen) Jensen. She was raised and educated in Denmark, Wisconsin.

Edna married Nelsen M. Hansen on March 28, 1942. They resided and operated the family dairy farm in Suamico for all of their lives. He preceded her in death on August 26, 2010.

She is survived by her children, Karen (Allen) Peterson of Union Grove, WI; Allen (Mary) Hansen of Suamico, WI; and Sandy Pagel of Little Suamico, WI. Edna is further survived by nine grandchildren: Erick (Lisa) Peterson, Sarah Peterson, Karl (Jennie) Hansen, Debra (Jeremy) Roemer, Julie Burmeister, Lori (Brad) Luepke, Lisa (Rob) Shallow, Lana (Luke) Vandervest, and Lois (Justin) Ullmer and 19 great-grandchildren plus one on the way.

Edna was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son-in-law, Darrel Pagel and granddaughter, Carolyn Hansen. She is furthered preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Florence and Maynard Andersen, and three sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Elmer and Dorothy Johnson, Harvey and Pearl Olsen, and Elmer and Elaine Hansen.

Private services for Edna will be held at Suamico Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Cho from Suamico United Methodist Church officiating. If you'd like to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of Alpha Senior Concepts and Unity Hospice for their care of Mom.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved