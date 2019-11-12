|
Edward A. Stenger Jr.
Green Bay - Edward A. Stenger, Jr., age 81, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019. He was born December 10, 1937 in Green Bay, WI to the late Edward and Hazel (Thompson) Stenger. Ed graduated with the first class from Premontre High School in 1956, where he played two years of varsity basketball for his great coach and friend, Ted Fritsch. He then went on to study and graduate from La Crosse University in 1960, where he played 4 years of varsity tennis. Ed was also very active in the Newman Club and was a member of Phi Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. He obtained his Master's Degree from the University of Northern Colorado in Educational Psychology & Guidance in the summer of 1964.
He taught physical education for 33 years in De Pere Public Schools and participated in many local tennis tournaments in the Green Bay area for 20 years. Ed also taught Drivers Education in the summer for about 20 years. He coached basketball and football and was very active in the De Pere Education Association, acting as president for a year. Ed refereed Varsity Basketball for 20 years as a member of the North Eastern Wisconsin Officials Association. He also refereed soccer in the area for 10 years and started events at track meets. Ed coached men's and women's tennis for 4 years at St. Norbert College. He was a proud member of the Democratic Party for many years and was a staunch Democrat.
After retirement in 1993 Ed spent his winters in Clearwater, Florida, which he considered his Heaven on Earth. He loved fishing for grouper and frying them up after the catch, golfing, playing tennis, shuffleboard, bridge, and being an active part of the community where he resided, On-Top-Of-The-World. He also enjoyed watching the Tampa Bay Rays and going to the beautiful beaches and Tropicana Fields. While in the Tampa Bay area, he was a daily customer at the Tamp Bay Downs and in March attended many Spring Grapefruit Baseball Games. His morning wasn't complete without a stop at Mickey D's for Coffee and to read the newspaper. He also travelled to Rio and Hawaii for Alverez's last game.
In the summer Ed would travel through many of the European countries, his favorite being Norway and Scotland and Ireland being his close seconds. In Norway Ed met many neat people and loved the beautiful Fjords; Oslo was his favorite town to visit in Norway. He also travelled to South American in Rio De Janeiro. In the winter months he would go on many cruises to the Eastern Caribbean, his favorites were St. Thomas, St. Martens, and Puerto Rico. He also visited the Bahamas and took several trips to Jamaica and loved the 7 mile beach in Negril, where he enjoyed snorkeling and seeing the reefs. Ed also spent time in the summers visiting his friend at Prince Edward Island in Canada. She took him touring PEI, Cape Brenton, Peggy's Cove, Nova Scotia, and much more. He loved catching cod on PEI then having a cook out the same day.
Survivors include his three children: Scott, Mark, and Anne; three grandchildren, Ashely, Tyler and Nicholas Stenger; sister, Mary Ellen Stengel; five wonderful nieces and nephews; and Ed's dear Canadian friend Edena Stevenson. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Edward A. Stenger and Hazel Stenger and an infant brother.
Visitation for Edward will be held on Monday, November 18th at Newcomer Funeral Home (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI 54301) from 4pm-6pm. If you'd like to make an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019