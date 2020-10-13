Edward Sr. and Carolyn Verboomen
Green Bay - Edward Sr. and Carolyn Verboomen, were united together with the Lord. Carolyn, 78, was born on December 13, 1941 to the late Elias and Lillian (Raleigh) Gillis and passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Edward, 78, was born on October 13, 1941 to the late John and Lucille (Ristau) Verboomen and passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. They married on August 31, 1963 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Ed and Carolyn enjoyed life with their children and grandchildren. They were lifelong parishioners at St. Joseph Catholic Church. They loved going to auctions and rummage sales looking to add to their collection of depression glass, beer signs and sports memorabilia. Loving the Packers was easy living a mile from the stadium where you could hear the crowd cheering with every touchdown. Carolyn enjoyed decorating her home for the holidays, especially Christmas. She loved the outdoors and all the fresh air spending hours in her flower garden and especially her time up north with family. They enjoyed their time together listening to classic country music and Friday night fish frys.
They are survived by their children, Linda (Kevin) McDonald, Sandra Koch, Edward (Jennifer Kobylarczyk) Verboomen Jr. and Susan Verboomen. Grandchildren include Kevin, Robert and Andrew McDonald, Rachael and Elizabeth Koch, Gracie Verboomen, Jack and Bennett LeMense. Ed and Carolyn are survived by siblings Ann (Robert) Gonzalez, James (Elaine) Gillis, Richard (Lily) Gillis, Verna (Eugene) Jakubenas, Kathy Gillis and Joan (Richard) Nader as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Elias and Lillian Gillis; her brothers, Kenneth Gillis, Jerome (Joanne) Gillis, Eugene (Joanne) Gillis, John Gillis and Robert Gillis; one sister, Lorraine (William) Rugg; and sister-in-law, Doris Gillis. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lucille Verboomen; and his brothers, Jack (Lorraine) Verboomen and Antone Verboomen.
Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 936 Ninth St., from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 16. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. To minimize the risk of infection by Covid-19, the family respectfully asks that visitation be limited to family members and close friends with strict adherence to mask wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene policies. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. Expressions of Sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of the Verboomen family and they will be forwarded on.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Bayshore Village and Odd Fellows Nursing Home as well as Aurora BayCare Hospital for their compassionate care for Ed and Carolyn during their stays.