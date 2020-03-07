|
Edward Berndt
Maribel - Edward Michael Berndt, 79, peacefully passed on March 4th, 2020 with friends and family present at St. Vincent's hospital. He was born in Menomonie, WI on September 1, 1940. Ed graduated from Preble High School and then joined the US Navy. He served on the USS Maloy Destroyer Escort and had a stint as movie projectionist on the USS Bowfin Submarine, which is housed at the Pearl Harbor Museum.
An avid hunter, scuba diver and fisherman, he was a charter captain out of Stan's Marina then moved his boat for private use to Salmon Harbor. He has a perfect 8-point buck mount and enjoyed hosting Trout boils. In 1988, Ed was Angler of the Year for the NE WI Fishing Club. As a huge Packer fan, his granddaughter would often comment "You know they can't hear you, right Grandpa?".
Ed married Marie Mason on March 17, 1962 and together, raised four children: Michael, Sheila, Ed Jr. (Barb) and Paul (Georgette) Berndt. Grandchildren, Tomas, Piper & Cooper, and on February 15, 2020, welcomed Great Grandchild Jasper. We Face Timed Piper, Lucas Johnson & Jasper with Ed in the hospital.
He is survived by his brother Bob (Walleen) Berndt, niece Rhonda Berndt De Pineda, our Dearest Cousin Janet, niece Lynda (Dan) Barton and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters Linda and Mary Anne, grandson Landon, niece Heather and parents Robert and Madeline Berndt.
There will be no formal services but we plan to fish on Lake Michigan and host a trout boil with special friends Larry and Dee LaPlant, Glenn & Penny Busch, Perry & Lori Schneider, and Dan & Tammy Enz this summer. We'd like to thank these and other special friends for their love and support these last several years especially Larry & Dee for hospital and nursing home visits and Dan Enz for his advice, support and prayers for dad and our entire family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020