Edward Buhr
Brussels - Edward J. Buhr, 88, of Brussels, was called home to the Lord on March 23, 2019. He was born Sept. 14, 1930 in Euren, Wisconsin to John and Laura (Viaux). On Nov. 8, 1949, Edward married Lillian Gerondale at St. Mary of the Snows Church in Namur. She preceded him in death on Jan. 10, 2016.
Ed loved gardening, hunting, fishing, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends. He always had a song in his heart and could be heard singing even in the toughest times. He will be sadly missed.
Survivors include his four children, Sandy (Pete) Delebreau of Green Bay, Debbie Jeanquart of Brussels, Terry and Carrie Buhr of Sturgeon Bay, Tom Buhr and fiance Tammy Charles of Brussels; his sister Alice Gerondale and brother-in-law Norbert (Shirley) LaCrosse; 6 grandchildren: Jeromy (Patty) Delebreau, Jason (Melissa) Jeanquart, Jamie Jeanquart, Dustin Buhr (fiance Tracy), Brandon and Megan Buhr; 7 great-grandchildren: Beau, Mitch and Cody Delebreau, Joey, Isabel and Jack Jeanquart, and Carly Rex; and his "special friend" Joanne Hegnet.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers, John H., Donald and James Buhr; sisters, Marie LaCrosse, Kathleen Vandertie; and granddaughter, April Buhr-LuMaye.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at St. Francis and St. Mary Parish in Brussels. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoeluem. Friends may call at the Forbes Funeral Home on Tuesday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A prayer service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the excellent staff at Aurora Bay Care Medical Center, the Brussels-Union-Gardner first responders, and to Dennis and Pat Buhr and Delores Krueger who were there for the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019