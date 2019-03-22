Edward C. Vandenack III



Green Bay - Edward C. "Dewey" Vandenack III, age 81, a lifelong resident of Green Bay, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born November 22, 1937 in Green Bay, son of the late Edward C. and LaVerne (Ritter) Vandenack II and was a graduate of Green Bay East High School, Class of 1957.



Ed married JoAnne Detrie, May 6, 1961 and the couple shared 54 loving years of marriage before JoAnne passed away in 2016. He was a proud founding member of the Magnetos Motorcycle Club with several of his lifelong friends.



Ed was a member of the Green Bay Fire Department, serving the community for 3 decades, where he enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow firefighters and cooking many delicious meals for them.



Ed had a unique and fun sense of humor and loved to prank any unsuspecting victim. His dedication to family was first and foremost with summer camping trips and involvement with athletics and other activities for his children/grandchildren. Edward's children will proudly share his legacy of service to the Green Bay community and his memory will live on through his family.



Edward will be deeply missed by his 4 children: Christine E. (Jan Willem Duijndam) Magnuson of Sittard, Netherlands, Edward C. (Tracy) Vandenack IV of Conklin, MI, Brian D. (Laurie Johnson) Vandenack and Timothy P. Vandenack; 8 grandchildren: Nicole, Douglas (Sarah), Amanda (fiancé, Marcus), Damon (fiancé, Tammy), Maddie, Spencer, Edward V and Samuel; 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law and dear friend, Roger Detrie.



Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 4 to 6 PM. A final salute by the Green Bay Fire Department and sharing of memories will follow at 6 PM. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.



Ed's family would like to thank the entire staff at Woodside Manor as well as Heartland Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.