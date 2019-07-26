Resources
Edward Daul

Edward Daul Obituary
Edward Daul

Green Bay - Edward J. Daul age 94 of Green Bay died on July 25, 2019.

Family and friends may visit at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 427 St. John Street, Green Bay, on Tuesday, July 30, from 10:00am until 10:45am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with the Very Reverand Brian Belongia officiating. Entombment in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family with arrangements.

A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 26 to July 27, 2019
