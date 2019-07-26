|
|
Edward Daul
Green Bay - Edward J. Daul age 94 of Green Bay died on July 25, 2019. Edward was born on June 27,1925 to the late Tracy and Joseph Daul. He married Audrey Ver Haagh on September 6, 1952. Edward served in the U.S. Army Second Infantry Division and participated in the Normandy, Ardennes, Germany and Central European campaigns. He received two Purple Hearts, the Bronze Star and the European African-Middle Eastern Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. Edward was on the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2008. On October 14, 2015 Ed received the French Legion of Honor medal in a ceremony at the Veterans Administration. The medal was presented to him by the Deputy Consul General of the French Consulate of Chicago.
Edward was employed in the construction industry all his life. After retirement he did volunteer work for Senior Citizens with his wife Audrey. He also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends.
Edward is survived by four daughters and five sons: Debbie (Ed) McMonagle, Cindy Daul (Mike Peters), Pam Laurent, Jim (Shirley) Daul, Brian (Cindy) Daul, Craig Daul, Todd (Kristi) Daul, Tina (Paul) Goymerac, and David (Jessica) Daul.
Grandchildren: Steven Grimm, Tom (Sarah) Grimm, Aaron DeGroot, Cory (Kelly) Thomas, Chelsea and Ethan Daul, Sarah and Hanna Daul, Brock and Blake Daul, Michael and Alexandria Goymerac and Henry and Elizabeth Daul. Great-Grandchildren: Foster and Dylan Thomas and Willa and Julian Grimm.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Audrey in 2006, infant son John, sisters Bernice Daul, Bernadine (Ted) Vandenbush, brothers Louis (Harriet) Daul, Clarence (Oliva) Daul and son-in-law Dean Laurent.
Edward's family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Rebekah Haven, especially Sherry Stock for the wonderful care given to Ed. They would also like to thank Sue Rasmussen for the friendship she has given Ed through the past fourteen years, and to Heartland Hospice for their care.
Family and friends may visit at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 413 St. John Street, Green Bay, on Tuesday, July 30, from 10:00am until 10:45am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with the Very Rev. Brian Belongia officiating. Entombment in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 26 to July 28, 2019