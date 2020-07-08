Of Green Bay, passed away peacefully at his home in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, on June 30. He was born September 24, 1927, to the late Edward and Etta Campbell in O'Neill, Nebraska. He attended St. Mary's grade school and high school, where he participated in sports and graduated with honors. Upon graduation he enlisted in the US Navy and served as Storekeeper on LSM164 in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Following his discharge in 1946, Ed enrolled at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Finance. In 1951, he joined Wisconsin Public Service and was employed in advertising and marketing positions of the company until he retired in 1989. He was a member of the Public Service Men's and Quarter-Century Clubs, the Knights of Columbus for more than 50 years, and Saint Willebrord Parish in Green Bay. In 1971, based on the excellent marketing support he gave to appliance dealers across the country, Time Magazine gave him the National Appliance Retail Dealers Association's Man of the Year Award.
On August 23, 1958, he was united in marriage to Sandra (nee Delforge) at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay. Together they spent the next 57 years enjoying their home, traveling and being with family and friends. Ed loved to golf, hunt and follow the Green Bay Packers. He used every opportunity to spend time with his wife, children and grandchildren. The summer home they built together in Oconto County was a great place to spend many special times for their children and grandchildren.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife Sandra and is survived by his two sons, daughter and their families: Thomas and Catherine (Pintozzi) Campbell of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and their children Jeffrey and Kenzie (Durigan), Matthew and Becca (Pierre), and Christine (and her fiance Kevin Daly; Scott and Christina (Perez) Campbell of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, and their children Julia, John and Rose; and Lynn Cosgrove of Mendota Heights, Minnesota, and her children Lauren and TJ Oshie, Alexandra and John. He is further survived by his great grandchildren Abraham and Bernard Campbell and Lyla, Leni and Campbell Oshie.
A private memorial service will be held at St Willebrord Church in Green Bay with his burial at Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King, Wisconsin on July 20.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Willebrord Catholic Parish (https://stwillys.org/en/make-a-donation/
) in Green Bay, Wisconsin.