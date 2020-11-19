Edward J. Sticka Jr.
Cottage Grove - Edward Sticka Jr., 96, formerly of Algoma, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Cottage Grove, WI.
Edward was born on August 5, 1924 to Edward and Antonia (Novak) Sticka. He grew up on a farm in Slovan, WI with three brothers and a sister. He graduated from Casco High School in 1942.
He married Verna Mura on May 13, 1944. They lived in Algoma, WI throughout their lives together. A day did not go by in their sixty nine years of marriage that he didn't tell Verna that he loved her. Verna died in 2013.
Edward served in World War 2 as an Army tank gunner and earned a Purple Heart.
He worked at Algoma Plywood, St. Mary's School and he owned and operated Sticka's Landscape Nursery.
Edward was crazy about his two great grandchildren, Zephie and AJ. He was a wonderful father to his daughter, Jennifer and her husband Jim.
Edward loved to laugh, tease and joke. He was positive and optimistic.
He was well loved by his family and had many good friends. He outlived most of them.
A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Drumlin Assisted Living and Agrace Hospice in Dane County.
There will be a graveside ceremony at St. Mary's cemetery in Algoma, WI at 1:30 pm on Saturday, November 21st. Attendants are asked to wear masks and socially distance.
Memorials may be given to St. Mary's Church or Neighbor to Neighbor, Door County.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.
