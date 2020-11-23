1/1
Edward Jergenson
Edward Jergenson

Kewaunee - Edward N. Jergenson, age 74 formerly of Kewaunee died on Friday, November 20, 2020 at his residence of natural causes. He was born on July 16, 1946 in Kewaunee to the late Edward and Hattie (Karman) Jergenson.

He retired from East Shore Industries after working there for many years. Ed was a very avid Packer and Brewer Fan. He especially enjoyed attending Packer games with his best friend, Chris LaSalle and Paul and Mary Berkovitz. He also enjoyed polka music in the park and in earlier years going to polka dances. He was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kewaunee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Roland and Eugene and one sister Deloris Herzog. Survivers include friends and care givers: Chirs LaSalle, Sue Linnson, Paul and Mary Berkovitz and Jen Macarger.

We would like to thank all the staff of Compass Development for over fifteen years of exceptional care to Ed.

A grave side ceremony will be held Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery with Pastor Matthew Sprunger officiating. A full memorial service will be held later when Covid 19 restrictions permit.

Go to www.buchananfh.com to sign the online guest book.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee
1425 Ellis Street
Kewaunee, WI 54216
920-388-3811
