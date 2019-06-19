Edward (Edwin) Joseph Fletcher



Green Bay - Edward (Edwin) Joseph Fletcher, age 88, Green Bay, passed away on June 3, 2019. He was born September 7,1930 in Green Bay to John and Barbara (Schmidt) Fletcher. Edward graduated from Catholic Central in 1949. Following graduation in 1950, Edward joined the United States Air Force and was then stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, until his Honorable discharge on November 2, 1953. On September 6, 1952, he married Joanne Zellner, daughter of Felix and Gladys Zellner, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Ed and Joanne were married for 66 years.



Upon his discharge and return to Green Bay, Edward attended the local business college for accounting while working at the US Post Office as a clerk. After he graduated, he continued to work at the US Post Office until his retirement in 1985. As a postal employee he worked his way up from the position of clerk to head of finance and MSC. He was also a part-time accountant working on weekends. He continued working part-time after his retirement in,1985, at numerous businesses including Royal Scot Golf Course, Van Gemert Memorial and Royal Dry Cleaners.



Ed had many passions including maintaining his gorgeous yard and flower gardens, playing cards and of course, bingo. He would always take his mother to bingo while she was still physically able and continued to bring a few grandsons after she could no longer accompany him. Ed was also a member of and an officer in the Elks Club for many years. As an officer of the Elks Club, Ed and our mother Joanne, went on numerous trips including San Francisco and Hawaii. This started up yearly month-long vacations to Hawaii which lasted 30+ years and developed some long-term friendships. Visitors on the trip included sons, daughters and a grandson on many occasions.



Ed is survived by his wife, Joanne; brother, Gerald Fletcher; daughters, Jeanne (Tom) Beaupre and Kim (Ken) Lenss; sons, Craig (Monica) and Jon (Carrie), ten grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.



Visitation will take place on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue. Visitation will continue Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth Street, with the Rev. Patrick Beno officiating. Military honors will follow the church service. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be shared with Ed's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's /Dementia research. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary