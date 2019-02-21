|
|
Edward "Ed" K. Hill
Oneida - Edward "Ed" K. Hill, a full blood Oneida, whose Oneida name is Tehshakolen ya tha, meaning He Sends Them About, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the age of 82 on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Ed was born in Oneida on October 27, 1936, to parents Robert and Melinda (Parkhurst) Hill.
He was in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1957. On September 3, 1959, he married Beverly House in Menominee, MI, and they lovingly raised a large family together in a house on a hill.
Ed was a good, hard worker most of his life. He was employed as a construction worker with Fruin-Colnon for many years and was with Laborers Local 330 for 56 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, country music, traveling, watching NASCAR, Brewers and Packers. He was one heck of a jigger! He was also a member of Holy Apostle Church of Oneida.
Ed is survived by his wife of 59 years, Beverly; his children: Sherry, Robert, Scott, Rodney (Karla), Justine, Renee (Pete), Tami (Jerry), Preston (Helena), and Tanya (Dann); his 25 grandchildren: Billy, Liz, Jullian, Armani, Tina, Sabrina, Marquita, Berto, Forrest, Desiree, Leland, Darrin, Sheldon, KayLen, Fawn, Shoshana, DaBen, Cameron, Jonas, Trent, Luwaw^nahlu´kha, Xavier, Jalivia, Maddux, and Eddy; and many great grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister Erma Danforth, sister-in-law Shirley Hill, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ed was preceded in death by his parents; son Timothy; brothers: Erwin (and his wife, Helga) and Fredmond "Fritz"; daughter-in-law Suzanne; and brother-in-law Billy; and his grandfather Flannigan "Kay" Hill.
Family and friends may visit from 9:00 to 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at The Church of the Holy Apostle, 2937 Freedom Rd, Oneida, WI. Oneida Hymn Singers at 10:30 AM with Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 AM with Rev Rodger Patience and Deacon Deborah Heckel. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Full Military Honors will be accorded to Ed as well. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send any condolences to the family.
The family deeply thanks the staff at Rennes for their support and care of Ed, as well as Unity Hospice and Bellin Home Health.
"Shake the hand that shook the world" - Ed
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019