Edward M. Konitzer
Pulaski - Edward M. Konitzer, 96, Pulaski, formerly of Gillett, died Monday afternoon, May 4, 2020 at a Green Bay hospital. One of 16 children of Andrew and Jane (Burton) Konitzer was born December 26, 1923 in Oconto Falls. Ed grew up on the family farm and attended St. Anthony Catholic School. As a young man, he served in the US Army Calvary Div. in the Pacific during WWII.
On July 4, 1947, he married Lillian Courchaine at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Oconto Falls. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Two Rivers for 2 years before moving to Milwaukee where Ed worked for Square-D Co. for 20 years. In 1962, the couple moved their family to Gillett where Ed worked for Fort Howard until retiring in 1986. Following retirement, he continued to work part-time at local car washes. Ed and Lil as they are affectionately known, loved to drive motorcycles all over the country, including Alaska, on their Honda Gold Wing-1200. They put on over 500,000 miles on two different 1200's. He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Gillett and currently attended St. Martins Catholic Church in Cecil.
Survivors are his wife of 73 years, Lillian Konitzer, Pulaski; their three children, Patricia (Gary) Pawlak, Bonduel; Jerry (Diane) Konitzer, DePere; Gary (Michelle) Konitzer, Kaukauna; one son-in-law, Randy (Judy-deceased) Thorson, Hortonville; 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchldren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and one daughter he was also preceded in death by seven brothers and eight sisters.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10am Saturday, May 9, 2020 FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Oconto Falls with the Rev. Fr. Joel Sember officiating. Those wishing to honor Ed are welcome to line up, inside their cars or safe distances if standing outside (headlights turned on or final waves encouraged) on Main Street (about 10:40am Saturday) in Oconto Falls for the funeral procession to St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Oconto Falls . Those who wish to welcome Ed's funeral procession at the cemetery are welcome to join the family there for committal services and military honors, all while abiding by safety first mandates.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 5 to May 6, 2020