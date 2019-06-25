|
|
Edward "Eddie" Psenicka
Green Bay - Edward "Eddie" J. Psenicka, 58, Town of Scott, went to Heaven on Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born December 30, 1960, in Green Bay to Eugene "Gene" and Elizabeth "Betty" (Hockers) Psenicka. Eddie attended Green Bay Preble High School graduating in 1979. He played Football, ran Track and excelled in Wrestling. He was employed by Pomp's Tire in Green Bay and then became a store manager for Pomp's in Wisconsin Rapids. Eddie was then employed at several locations of Service Motors until becoming the sales manager for Jim Piontek Trucking.
He married the former Kim (Thielke) Wanner on March 3, 2012, in Green Bay. While in Wisconsin Rapids he played Volleyball, snowmobiled and attended races at local tracks. He was extremely active with the Preble High School Football Booster Club. Eddie's favorite football teams were the Preble Hornets, Wisconsin Badgers and of course the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed Nascar through his personal relationships with drivers, crew and friends. Eddie enjoyed his home and its surroundings, feeding the local wildlife (even the squirrels) and keeping his lawn in pristine condition. He was a Grill Master, an amazing host and made the best Old Fashions and certainly knew how to put on one hell of a tailgate, all with his big, bright smile. Eddie made a point of calling his friends and relatives to wish them well on their special days. He also made himself a neighborhood fixture by walking his six laps a day. Eddie was a member of Prince of Peace Parish.
He is survived by his wife Kim and his two step-sons, Coy Wanner, Madison and Gatlin Wanner and their dog Bentley, Green Bay; his parents, Gene and Betty Psenicka, Green Bay; his sisters, Eunice Psenicka, Green Bay and Elaine (Bill) Rosquist, CO; brothers, Earl (Terry) Psenicka, De Pere and Erv (Trish) Psenicka, Green Bay; his in-laws, Butch and Carol Thielke, Green Bay; two brothers-in-law, Brad (Tammy) Thielke and Bill Thielke and his friend Jenn, all Green Bay; sister-in-law, Vickie Thielke, Denmark; two God Children, Jamie Nowak and Courtney Psenicka; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Bob Thielke and a niece, Paige Marie Thielke.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 3:00 - 7:30 pm Sunday, June 30. Parish wake service 7:30 pm Sunday. Visitation will continue on Monday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Rd., from 9:30 am until the 11:00 am funeral Mass with Rev. Denis Ryan officiating. Online condolences may be sent to Eddie's family at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 25 to June 30, 2019