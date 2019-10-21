|
Edward Reilly
Pulaski - Edward Reilly, 91, Pulaski, died Saturday afternoon, October 19, 2019 at Country Villa in Pulaski. He was born April 9, 1928 in the Town of Morgan to Edward and Gertrude (Hearty) Reilly. Ed grew up on the family farm where he attended North Morgan School.
On October 28, 1978 he married Janet Heins at Hillside Assembly of God Church in Gillett and they had two daughters. Following their marriage, he was employed at New-Line Industries in Suring. Ed continued to dairy farm until 1995 and later worked at Piggly Wiggly in Coleman. The couple moved to Coleman in 2000. He was a member of Hillside Assembly of God Church in Gillett.
Survivors are his wife of 41 years, Janet Reilly, Pulaski; their daughter, Roberta "Bobbi" Reilly, Green Bay; several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Rebecca "Becky" Reilly in 2009 and one brother Floyd in 2001.
Visitation will be held after 10am Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Hillside Assembly of God Church in Gillett until the time of service. Funeral services will be held 11am Thursday at the church with Pastor Paul Carlson officiating. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oconto Falls.
Ed will be fondly remembered for his great smile as well as being a kind, honest and gentle soul.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019