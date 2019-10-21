Services
Jones Funeral Service
107 South Franklin Street
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
920-848-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Reilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Reilly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Reilly Obituary
Edward Reilly

Pulaski - Edward Reilly, 91, Pulaski, died Saturday afternoon, October 19, 2019 at Country Villa in Pulaski. He was born April 9, 1928 in the Town of Morgan to Edward and Gertrude (Hearty) Reilly. Ed grew up on the family farm where he attended North Morgan School.

On October 28, 1978 he married Janet Heins at Hillside Assembly of God Church in Gillett and they had two daughters. Following their marriage, he was employed at New-Line Industries in Suring. Ed continued to dairy farm until 1995 and later worked at Piggly Wiggly in Coleman. The couple moved to Coleman in 2000. He was a member of Hillside Assembly of God Church in Gillett.

Survivors are his wife of 41 years, Janet Reilly, Pulaski; their daughter, Roberta "Bobbi" Reilly, Green Bay; several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Rebecca "Becky" Reilly in 2009 and one brother Floyd in 2001.

Visitation will be held after 10am Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Hillside Assembly of God Church in Gillett until the time of service. Funeral services will be held 11am Thursday at the church with Pastor Paul Carlson officiating. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oconto Falls.

Ed will be fondly remembered for his great smile as well as being a kind, honest and gentle soul.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now