Edwin DeChamps
Luxemburg -
Edwin J DeChamps, 91, Luxemburg, passed away Friday morning, January 31, 2020.
He was born January 28, 1929 in Champion to the late Willard and Josephine (Wendricks) DeChamps.
On May 20, 1950, Edwin married Angela H Boucher at St. Odile's Church in Thiry Daems. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on April 20, 2011.
Edwin was a proud union mason by trade and built many buildings in Green Bay including the original St. Vincent Hospital and UWGB Cofrin Library. He also was a part time dairy farmer operating the DeChamps Family Homestead. You could often find him playing cards with friends or out polka dancing. He was a local celebrity on Polka, Polka, Polka on Sunday mornings. He was an avid book reader always staying current on politics.
Edwin is survived by his four children, Dennis (Sherry) DeChamps, Appleton; Randy (Bonnie) DeChamps, New Franken; Shelley Stencil, Denmark; Lynn (Alonzo) Villarreal, Green Bay; six grandchildren, Eric (Christy) DeChamps, Matt (Robin) DeChamps, Katie (Jim) Dalebroux-Gast, Emily (Mike) Kletzien; Elliot Stencil, and Kaila Stencil; eight great-grandchildren; one sister Arlene Jadin, Luxemburg; two brothers Merle (Sylvia) DeChamps, Green Bay; Larry DeChamps, Chicago; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Boucher, Luxemburg and Rosemary Boucher, Green Bay; along with special friend and dancing partner, LaVerne VandenHouten, Luxemburg; step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, further survive.
Edwin was preceded in death by his wife Angela, one son-in-law David Stencil; step-grandchild, Chad Stencil; four brothers in law and two sisters-in-law, Bernice (Milton) Massey, Gaylord (Rose) Boucher, Al Boucher and Linus Boucher.
Friends may call 3:30 to 7:00 pm, Monday, February 03, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, Champion. Closing prayer service 7:00 pm with Deacon Bob Miller. Visitation will continue between 9:00 and 10:45 am on Tuesday, February 04, 2020, at St. Joseph Church, Champion. Funeral 11:00 am on Tuesday at the church with Rev. Daniel Schuster officiating. Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the DeChamps Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020