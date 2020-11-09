1/1
Edwin Delcore
1933 - 2020
Edwin Delcore

New Franken - Edwin N. (Eddie) Delcore, 86, New Franken, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. He was born on Dec. 21, 1933 to the late Fred E. & Mamie M. (Everard) Delcore.

On March 31, 1951 he was united in marriage to Janice J. Vandevelde. Together they raised 4 children and operated a small dairy farm. In addition to farming, Edwin was employed as a Plumber with Tweet Garot Mechanical (Local 400). He worked there for 37 years and made many lasting friendships. After his retirement from Tweet Garot, he continued farming for several years alongside his brother Ken. He loved working the fields, combining, and bailing hay. He was a true farmer.

Edwin enjoyed sports of all kinds, especially the Packers, Brewers, Cubs and Badgers. He was a Packers season ticket holder since Lambeau Field opened and told us stories of how he snuck into games at City Stadium before he was able to get tickets. In his younger years he enjoyed playing softball, hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed searching for the big perch and a good game of cards, playing Sheephead and Cuyoo whenever he could. He loved going on gambling trips to the casinos with his many friends and enjoyed going to Village Kitchen for breakfast.

Edwin is survived by his wife of 69 years, Janice: four children, Don (Debbie) Delcore, Dave Delcore, Donna (Louie) Ledvina, Dan (Laurie) Delcore; 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; siblings, Charmaine (John) Martin, Delbert (friend Betty) Delcore, Ken (Pat) Delcore, Marjorie (Ken) Strebel and Sharon (Wayne) DePeau; brothers in-law and sisters in-law, Jim (Diane) Vandevelde, Janice Vandevelde, Herman Bader and Mary Ann Vandevelde.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mamie; in-laws Melvin and Viola Vandevelde; an infant son, Dean; brothers in-law and sisters in-law, Betty (Orville) Delveaux, Everitt (Ollie) Vandevelde, Myron Vandevelde, Muriel Bader and Melvin Vandevelde Jr.

Due to Covid-19 virus concerns a private funeral mass with be held at St. Thomas The Apostle Church, Sugarbush, with Rev. Carlo Villaluz officiating. Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum immediately following.

McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG is assisting the Delcore Family. www.mcmahonfh.com

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Vincent Dialysis Center and Unity Hospice for the great care given to Edwin.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
November 10, 2020
You have my condolences Janice and family, I will always remember clearing the corner when the card players came.
Jerry and Joan Diederich
Acquaintance
November 10, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
carol & Gilbert vandenbush
Friend
November 10, 2020
Our sympathy and prayers go out to Janice, the family and friends of Eddie. We have so many memories with both of you going way, way, back, Softball days at Edsel Jonet's bar, Roland working with Eddie and ketching one on the way home, a lot of hunting together, fishing stories, meeting up at social events, so many great memories. God be with all of you in this trying time.
Harriet and Roland Ducat
Friend
