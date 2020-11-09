Edwin Delcore
New Franken - Edwin N. (Eddie) Delcore, 86, New Franken, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. He was born on Dec. 21, 1933 to the late Fred E. & Mamie M. (Everard) Delcore.
On March 31, 1951 he was united in marriage to Janice J. Vandevelde. Together they raised 4 children and operated a small dairy farm. In addition to farming, Edwin was employed as a Plumber with Tweet Garot Mechanical (Local 400). He worked there for 37 years and made many lasting friendships. After his retirement from Tweet Garot, he continued farming for several years alongside his brother Ken. He loved working the fields, combining, and bailing hay. He was a true farmer.
Edwin enjoyed sports of all kinds, especially the Packers, Brewers, Cubs and Badgers. He was a Packers season ticket holder since Lambeau Field opened and told us stories of how he snuck into games at City Stadium before he was able to get tickets. In his younger years he enjoyed playing softball, hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed searching for the big perch and a good game of cards, playing Sheephead and Cuyoo whenever he could. He loved going on gambling trips to the casinos with his many friends and enjoyed going to Village Kitchen for breakfast.
Edwin is survived by his wife of 69 years, Janice: four children, Don (Debbie) Delcore, Dave Delcore, Donna (Louie) Ledvina, Dan (Laurie) Delcore; 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; siblings, Charmaine (John) Martin, Delbert (friend Betty) Delcore, Ken (Pat) Delcore, Marjorie (Ken) Strebel and Sharon (Wayne) DePeau; brothers in-law and sisters in-law, Jim (Diane) Vandevelde, Janice Vandevelde, Herman Bader and Mary Ann Vandevelde.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mamie; in-laws Melvin and Viola Vandevelde; an infant son, Dean; brothers in-law and sisters in-law, Betty (Orville) Delveaux, Everitt (Ollie) Vandevelde, Myron Vandevelde, Muriel Bader and Melvin Vandevelde Jr.
Due to Covid-19 virus concerns a private funeral mass with be held at St. Thomas The Apostle Church, Sugarbush, with Rev. Carlo Villaluz officiating. Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum immediately following.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG is assisting the Delcore Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Vincent Dialysis Center and Unity Hospice for the great care given to Edwin.