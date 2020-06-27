Eileen Danen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen Danen

Oconomowoc - Eileen Danen, age 101, formerly of De Pere, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Oconomowoc. She was born on February 25, 1919 in Escanaba, Michigan to the late Henry and Ruth (Larson) Nelson. She graduated from Bellin College of Nursing with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She worked at Bellin Hospital in the labor and delivery unit, the VNA of Brown County and at Charmin as an industrial nurse.

She is survived by her son, Steve (Buff) Danen, daughter in law, Sharon Danen, grandchildren; Kristy (Bjoern) Nordmann, Aubrey (Steve) Samson, Tyler (Erin) Danen, Randy, Jeff and Gwen Austin, Diane (Craig) Nelson and Doreen Carriveau. Eileen is further survived by ten great grandchildren and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death is her husband, Leo; her son, Dennis; and Sharon's daughter, Debbie Gutowski.

A private religious service was held by Steve and Buff's family. Due to current covid-19 health concerns, no further services will be held. The family is not requesting donations, but rather, enjoy a memory of Eileen.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved