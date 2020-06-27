Eileen Danen



Oconomowoc - Eileen Danen, age 101, formerly of De Pere, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Oconomowoc. She was born on February 25, 1919 in Escanaba, Michigan to the late Henry and Ruth (Larson) Nelson. She graduated from Bellin College of Nursing with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She worked at Bellin Hospital in the labor and delivery unit, the VNA of Brown County and at Charmin as an industrial nurse.



She is survived by her son, Steve (Buff) Danen, daughter in law, Sharon Danen, grandchildren; Kristy (Bjoern) Nordmann, Aubrey (Steve) Samson, Tyler (Erin) Danen, Randy, Jeff and Gwen Austin, Diane (Craig) Nelson and Doreen Carriveau. Eileen is further survived by ten great grandchildren and many wonderful nieces and nephews.



Preceding her in death is her husband, Leo; her son, Dennis; and Sharon's daughter, Debbie Gutowski.



A private religious service was held by Steve and Buff's family. Due to current covid-19 health concerns, no further services will be held. The family is not requesting donations, but rather, enjoy a memory of Eileen.









