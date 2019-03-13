|
Eileen M. Williams
Valders - Eileen M. Williams, age 60, a Valders resident, died Sunday morning, March 10, 2019 at her home. Eileen was diagnosed with cancer, which she fought with all her might.
She was born on November 17, 1958 in Green Bay, daughter of Kathleen (Smet) Vaessen and the late Richard Vaessen. Eileen was a graduate of West DePere High School, Class of 1977. On July 11, 1992 she married Kevin Williams in her parent's backyard in Oconto. Eileen was employed with Land O' Lakes of Denmark for 12 years and then at Valders High School as a custodian for the last four years. She was a union steward at Land O' Lakes and was a devoted teamster that loved to help her co-workers. Eileen loved animals, especially chipmunks and squirrels.
Survivors include her husband: Kevin Williams, Valders; a son: Joseph Wahlers, Madison; step-children: Charles Williams, Appleton, Maria Williams, Buffalo; her mother: Kathleen Vaessen, Valders; a sister: Alice Jashinsky, Valders; a brother and sister-in-law: Robert (Kim) Vaessen, Colorado; four brothers-in-law: Richard (Sue) Williams, Black Creek, Greg Williams, New London, Brian (Tyah) Williams, Milwaukee, Chris Williams, Appleton; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her father: Richard Vaessen; a brother-in-law: Leonard Jashinsky; and other relatives and friends.
Cremation has occurred at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Clarks Mills. Officiating at Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Tom Farrell. Burial of Eileen's cremated remains will occur at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Mary Catholic Church, Clarks Mills, from 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 until 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family.
A special thank you to Holy Family Memorial Hospice, especially Sara, Tammy, Carol, Lynn and Dr. Lynn Baatz, for their care and compassion shown to Eileen and her family.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Christianson & Deja Funeral Home, Valders, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019