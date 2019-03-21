|
Eileen Mueller
Luxemburg - Eileen B. Mueller, 69, of Luxemburg died early Thursday morning, March 14, 2019 at her home. She was born in Kewaunee County on June 16, 1949 to the late Gustav H. and Emma R. (Kempfert) Mueller. She is a graduate of Luxemburg-Casco High School. On June 3, 1988 Eileen married Christiaan A. den Heijer at St. Paul Lutheran Church in the town of Montpelier.
Eileen held a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from Oshkosh and a Masters Degree in Nursing from UCLA. She was a critical care nurse, employed with Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oaks, California for over 27 years. She enjoyed travelling, visiting lands of Nigeria, Israel, Germany, Russia and many more. Eileen was instrumental in orchestrating "International Potluck" dinners, hosting various culinary dishes with her co-workers in California.
Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Chris; two brothers, Paul Mueller, David (Nancy) Mueller, all of Luxemburg; three sisters, Ruth Siegmund, Lois (Lyle) Siegmund, all of Kewaunee; Anna (Gerald) Nelson, Sturgeon Bay; two sisters in law, Sharon (Sam) Mahseredjian, Cheryl (Scott) Beswick, all of CA; her mother in law, Cherry Krastman, CA; her father in law, Gary (Carol) den Heyer, NV; other family members, Lora, Lynne and Richard; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Eileen was preceded in death by, her parents; one sister and two brothers in law, Verna (Gary) Bonesio; John Siegmund.
Friends may call at St. John Lutheran Church, Luxemburg, 700 Heritage Road, Luxemburg, WI 54217, between 9:30 and 10:45 am, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Funeral 11:00 am on Saturday with Rev. Carl Brewer officiating. Burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Luxemburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations to or St. John Lutheran Church, would be appreciated in memory of Eileen.
McMahon Funeral Home, Luxemburg is assisting the Mueller Family. www.mcmahonfh.com.
Eileen wishes to thank all of her friends, neighbors, family members who offered support and prayers during her difficult time. The prayers certainly helped! The family wishes to thank Pastor Carl Brewer for the many prayers and visits during Eileen's illness. Also, thank you to family and friends that visited and prayed for her. Her brothers and sisters would like to thank Chris for the wonderful care and support he gave Eileen!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019