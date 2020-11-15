Eileen NackersDe Pere - Eileen Nackers, age 90 of De Pere, passed away after a brief battle with cancer. She was born on August 24, 1930 to the late Joseph and Mary (Bongers) Deering in Kaukauna. On October 19, 1949 she married Albert Nackers at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Kaukauna. He preceded her in death in 1999. She farmed for many years with her husband on their family farm. Eileen was a member of St. Clare Parish Wrightstown for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, bowling, and going out to eat and socializing with friends and family.She is survived by her children; Jim (Deb) Nackers, Wausaukee, Paul (Marsha) Nackers, Seymour and Nancy (Paul) Vande Hei, Wrightstown, grandchildren; Tammy Weiss, Amy (Dean) Vande Hey, Shaun (Kelly) Wall, Katelyn (Mitchell) Lemke, Tony (Cara) Nackers, Kurt (Jasmine) Nackers, Kyle Nackers and Cassie (Matt) Sherman. Eileen is further survived by 17 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, sisters in law, Mary Kay Deering and Millie Nackers, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Eileen is preceded in death by her parents, husband Albert, son John Nackers and brother, Jerry Deering.Due to the current Covid-19 concerns, a private family service was held.The family extends a special thank you to Unity Hospice and Cottonwood Assisted Living for their excellent care of Mom.