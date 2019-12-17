|
Eileen R. Charlier
Green Bay - Eileen R. Charlier was born on March 15, 1932 and passed away on December 16, 2019. Eileen Rose was born in Green Bay, WI to Mathias and Agnes (Champeau) Vandenhoven. She had three siblings who preceded her in death: Rita (Cyril) Huven, Milton (Evelyn) Vandenhoven, and Bernadette (Bernard) Blodgett. Eileen and Leo, son of Elmer and Stella (Pirlot) Charlier, were married on January 27, 1951. He preceded her in death on June 22, 2016.
Leo and Eileen were blessed with five children: Jeannine, Bruce, Karla (Art) Albers, Karen (Pete) Bushmaker, and Matt (Suzanne); grandchildren: Deniell (Paul) Bomberg, Stephanie Thompson (Rob deceased); Vickie Phalin (deceased), Paul (Liz) Charlier, Andrew Albers (deceased), Jim (Kendra) Albers, Kevin (Ashley) Albers, John (Kellie) Bushmaker, Dan (Katie) Bushmaker, Dale and Alea Charlier; great grandchildren: Tyler, Abigail, Kyleigh, Kegan, Keylee, Louie, Harry, Tate, Hale, Jenna, Carter, Jayden, and Everett. Eileen is also survived by Leo's three brothers: Jim (Linda), Dave (LaVerne) and Tom, and many nieces and nephews.
Mom lived life devoted to her husband and children. Her faith was an important part of her life journey. She attended mass at St. Matthew's Catholic Church for over 60 years. She enjoyed crocheting, painting, traveling with her husband, and playing cards with her daughters (and winning)!
Visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home (340 S. Monroe Ave, Green Bay, WI, 54301) on Thursday, December 19th from 4pm-7pm. A prayer service will follow at 7pm. Visitation will resume on Friday, December 20th from 9am-10:30am at St. Matthew's Catholic Parish. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30am with Fr. Bob Kabat officiating.
Eileen's family would like to thank Fr. Bob Kabat, Ann Froelich, and her St. Matthew's Church family, the staff at Age Well Assisted Living, Unity Hospice, and St.Vincent's 9th floor for all of their support during this difficult time. A special thank you to mom's dear friend, Janice Knipfel, along with so many more friends too numerous to mention. You know who you are!
Mom... we will miss you and love you forever. We know you and dad are now holding hands together in heaven.
The family requests no flowers.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019