|
|
Eileen Trudy Winget
Islamorada, FL - Eileen Trudy Winget, 72, passed away at her home in Lower Matecumbe Key on February 18, 2020 from a long and courageous battle with cancer. Eileen was born on December 1, 1947 to Christian and Olga Olsen in Green Bay, Wisconsin. In 1966 she graduated from Green Bay East High School and a couple years later married Patrick O'Connell in 1968. Their passion for boating and diving led them to opening the aqua Center in Green Bay. They sold scuba and snorkeling gear, organized trips, provided diving classes and made many friends along the 21 years of ownership. After Pat passed away, Eileen moved to Islamorada in 1999 and it has been her home ever since. Eileen met Ron Winget on a visit back to Wisconsin and they married in 2003. She enjoyed boating, scuba diving, creative projects, decorating, her friends and most of all her family.
Eileen is survived by her husband Ron Winget, Islamorada, Florida; her son Cameron (Teale) O'Connell, Abrams, Wisconsin; her daughter Kendall (Peter) Abegglen, Green Bay, Wisconsin; grandchildren: Hayden Doubek, Pierson O'Connell, Addison Abegglen, Drew Abegglen, Sister: Sandra Fleischman; Nieces: Jessica Niles and Belinda Niles; many loyal and true friends in Islamorada, Green bay and Vadalia, Her best friend Lou McCalpin and her best furry friend Mattie.
She was preceded in death by Patrick O'Connell and her parents Christian and Olga Olson.
A celebration of life is being planned by the family in Islamorada and Green Bay.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020