Elaine AndersonOconto Falls - Elaine Anderson, 87, Oconto Falls, died suddenly of natural causes Sunday, October 11, 2020 at home. She was born April 4, 1933 in Michigan to William and Rose (Gerrard) McNutt. While in grade school, she moved with her family to Wisconsin and graduated high school.On September 12, 1953 she married Clifford R. Anderson in Menominee, MI. The couple made their home in the Oconto Falls area all of their married lives and once owned and operated Anderson Lanes in Oconto Falls from 1975 through 1984.Survivors are her two children, Clifford G. (Alison French) Anderson, San Jose, CA; Debra (Barry McDonald) Anderson, Corbin, KY; three grandchildren, Jessica Whitehouse, Oconto Falls; Nikki and Anton Anderson, both of San Jose, CA; three great grandchildren, Bailey, Theresa and Naomi Whitehouse; two brothers, Paul (Linda) and Charlie McNutt, all of Green Bay; one sister, Rose McNutt Knope, Pound; one brother-in-law, Merlin "Chet" Anderson, Oconto Falls; four sisters-in-law, Margie McNutt, Oconomowoc; Viola Anderson, Oconto Falls; Alyce Ankerson, Gillett; Helen Anderson, Kelly Lake; numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clifford in 2008, three brothers, Joseph, William and Gilbert McNutt, her in-laws, Anton and Astrid Anderson, five brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law, Clarence (Meta) Anderson, Robert Anderson, Arnold Anderson, Anton (Delores) Anderson Jr., Robert Ankerson and Faye Anderson.Visitation will be held after 9:00am Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church until the time of service. Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11:00am Saturday at the church with the Rev. Fr. Greg Parent officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oconto Falls.In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the Oconto County Humane Society, 150 S. Katch Dr. Oconto, WI 54153.