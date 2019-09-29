Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Louis Parish
N8726 County Line Rd
Luxemburg, WI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Louis Parish
N8726 County Line Rd
Luxemburg, WI
View Map
Elaine C. Farrell


1925 - 2019
Elaine C. Farrell Obituary
Elaine C. Farrell

Green Bay - Elaine C. "Sandy" Farrell, age 94, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 22, 1925 in Wisconsin Rapids, daughter of the late Gilbert and Evelyn (Hamm) Sandman and was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Wisconsin Rapids, Class of 1943.

After graduation, Elaine continued her education at UW-LaCrosse, earning her Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education in 1947. After earning her degree, she taught Physical Education and Special Education. Elaine married John Farrell, November 25, 1948 and they shared 70 years of marriage.

Elaine is survived by her husband, John; her 3 children: Thomas (the late Carol) Farrell, Jennifer (William) Voss and Anne (Wes) Musselman; 7 grandchildren: Anna Lee, Amy, Mitchell, Cynthia, John, Claire and Grace and 5 great-grandchildren: Ellen, John, Grayson, Brady and Lauren.

She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Cynthia; a sister, Marjorie Schumacher and a brother, Darrell Sandman.

Visitation will be held at St. Louis Parish (N8726 County Line Rd, Luxemburg, WI 54217), Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 10 to 11 AM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

Memorials donations in Elaine's name may be made to the Girl Scouts of USA, P.O. Box 5946, New York, NY 10087.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
